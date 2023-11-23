New 5-judge bench to hear contempt case against Bengal chief Secy

Calcutta High Court has constituted a new five-judge bench to hear a case of contempt of court against West Bengal Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi in relation to violence in the state after the 2021 Assembly elections.

The five- judge bench to hear the matter will be of Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, Justice Chittaranjan Dash, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty.

The original five-judge bench hearing the matter had to be reconstituted as one of the two judges of the original bench, Justice Subrata Talukadar retired and Justice Rajesh Bindal was elevated as a Supreme Court judge. Justice Mukerji, Justice Tandon and Justice Sen were constituent of the original five-judge bench.

Justice Dash and Justice Chakraborty are the new inclusions in the five-judge bench as per the latest notification from the office of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam.

To recall, a number of public interest litigations (PIL) were filed at the Calcutta High Court after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. A five- judge bench was constituted to hear that.

On August 19, 2021 the five- judge bench ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter and also directed the West Bengal government to compensate the families of the victims.

In November last year, a fresh case was filed at the Calcutta High Court accusing the state government of not adhering to the compensation order. A contempt of court petition was also filed against the chief secretary.