Nepal's interim PM vows to end corruption

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, on Sunday called for "calm and cooperation to rebuild" the Himalayan nation after deadly anti-corruption protests erupted, in which at least 72 people were killed.

The former chief justice vowed to follow protesters' demands to "end corruption" after "Gen Z" youth demonstrations ousted her predecessor.

What interim Prime Minister Karki said

"We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation," said Sushila Karki, in her first public comments since taking office on Friday.

"What this group is demanding is end of corruption, good governance and economic equality," she added. "You and I have to be determined to fulfil that."

Activists had used the Discord app to name Karki as their choice of leader, a process Karki acknowledged.

"The situation that I have come in, I have not wished to come here. My name was brought from the streets," Karki said.

The interim leader said she would not remain in the position long and promised to hand power to the next government.

"We will not stay here more than six months in any situation, we will complete our responsibilities and pledge to hand over to the next parliament and ministers," she added, in a national address.

President Ram Chandra Poudel dissolved parliament and set March 5 as the date for elections based on the recommendation of the new prime minister.

What sparked the protests

A social media ban by ousted Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's government led to the violent protests that left at least 72 people dead in two days of violent protests.

A further 191 were injured according to the government's chief secretary Eaknarayan Aryal.

Despite the ban being withdrawn, unrest raged on over broader issues concerning Nepal's prolonged economic woes.

Subsequently, thousands of young protesters used social media and chat platform Discord to install Karki as their next leader.

It was the worst unrest since the end of a decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

This article has been republished from DW with permission. Read the original article here.