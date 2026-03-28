Nepal police arrest former prime minister and former home minister over September protest deaths

By Binaj Gurubacharya

Police in Nepal arrested former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli early Saturday over the deaths of dozens of people during violent protests in September that toppled the government and resulted in new elections.

Authorities arrested the powerful communist leader at his residence on the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu. They also arrested Ramesh Lekhak, the former home minister who has been accused of ordering authorities to fire on protesters.

Home Minister Sudan Gurung announced the arrests on social media.

“No one is above the law. We have taken former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak under control,” Gurung said. “This is not revenge against anyone, it is just the beginning of justice.”

An investigation by a commission set up by the government called for punishment of up to 10 years in prison for Oli, Lekhak and the chief of police at the time of the protests.

Several trucks of police officers in riot gear conducted the arrests at the mens' homes before taking them to the Kathmandu District Police office.

The arrests come a day after a new government headed by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah took office following a landslide win in parliamentary election earlier this month by his Rastriya Swatantra Party.

Shah and Gurung have promised justice for those killed and wounded.

The election was the country’s first since the youth-led protests against corruption and poor governance on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 that left 76 people dead and more than 2,300 injured. Angry mobs burned down the offices of the prime minister and president, police stations and the homes of top politicians who were forced to flee on army helicopters.

The demonstrations fueled by “Gen Z” activists forced the Sept. 12 appointment of Nepal’s first female prime minister, Sushila Karki, a retired Supreme Court judge who served during the transition leading up to the election.