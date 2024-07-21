NEET-UG results data: 2,317 candidates got over 700 marks, most from 15 centres in Rajasthan

Out of the 24 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG exam, 2,317 scored above 700 marks, with 482 or 20 percent of these candidates from Rajasthan alone, shows the analysis of the full centre-wise data of the NEET-UG results published by the National Testing Agency on its website.

At least 15 centres in Rajasthan spread across three districts – Sikar, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur – had five or more students with scores breaching 700. And out of the 67 candidates from across the country who got perfect scores – 720 out of 720 marks – 11 of them are from Rajasthan, including five from Jaipur and three from Sikar.

This is an unusually high number, considering only 20 applicants scored over 700 in 2023, and only one in 2022.

Trailing Rajasthan, there are 205 candidates in Maharashtra who secured over 700 marks; 194 in Kerala; 184 in Uttar Pradesh; 146 in Haryana; 145 in Gujarat; 134 in Karnataka; 129 in Tamil Nadu; and 120 in Delhi.

But no student scored above 700 in Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. And in Arunachal Pradesh, only one student got more than 700 marks against 4,774 candidates who appeared for the exam, and Himachal Pradesh had only four aspirants with as much score against a total of 19,064 candidates.

Rajasthan

Of the 482 top scorers in Rajasthan (who scored more than 700 marks), 149 or 30 percent of them are from Sikar, 131 or 27 percent are from Jaipur, and 74 are from Kota. There were a total of 392 exam centres across 25 cities in the state.

Out of the 15 centres where five or more students scored over 700, nine such centres are in Sikar, four are in Jaipur, and one each is in Kota and Sawai Madhopur districts. In Sikar, eight students from Vidhya Bharti School centre alone scored over 700.

Another pattern at centres with toppers was an unusually high number of candidates scoring over 650 marks.

From five centres in Jaipur – Tagore International, DCS International School, Alpha International Academy, UCCH Madhyamik Balika Adarsh Vidhya, and Shri Maheshwari Senior Secondary School – nine students secured over 700 marks and 108 students scored over 650.

A similar trend was noted for three centres in Sikar, where three students got the rare perfect score – Vidya Bharati Public School, Saraswati Public School, and Yash Public Senior Secondary School. These centres had a total of 13 candidates with over 700 marks and 138 candidates who scored over 650.

In Kota, where one candidate from Kautilya Senior Secondary School centre scored perfect marks, four other students scored over 700 marks, and a total of 35 scored more than 650.

Gujarat

Among the 4,750 NEET-UG exam centres across the country, a centre in Gujarat’s Rajkot stood out. A total of 1,968 candidates took the NEET exam at the centre, of which at least 1,502 scored over 500, as many as 115 secured over 650 marks, and 12 got more more than 700.

At another centre, Delhi Public School in Ahmedabad, 12 candidates scored over 700.

Three other centres in Ahmedabad had a host of candidates with over 700 marks: nine from Podar International School centre; seven from Shanti Asiatic School centre; five from Shayona Institute of Business Management; and four from Shree Narayana Cultural Mission centre.

As many as three centres in Surat, and one centre in Vadodara also had several students score more than 700: seven candidates from PP Savani Chaitanya Vidya Sankul centre; five from Sanskar Tirthgyanpeeth Choryasi and Shree Gurukrupavidhya Sankulcbs centres combined; and five more from Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School centre.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, top scores are concentrated city-wise rather than centre-wise. No centre in the state had more than three candidates with over 700 marks.

As many as 41 candidates in Pune are top scorers, followed by 29 in Mumbai, 20 in Nagpur and 18 in Nanded. But these were also cities with a comparatively high number of candidates appearing for the exam.

Other states

At least two centres in Chandigarh, six in Haryana, one in Bengaluru, three in Punjab, and three in Tamil Nadu had five or more candidates with scores over 700.

In Haryana, two centres each in Gurugram and Kurukshetra and one in Maidangarh had at least five top scorers (with more than 700 marks). In Punjab, one centre each in Bhatinda, Ludhiana, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar had top scorers.

In Tamil Nadu, one centre in Chennai and two in Nammakal had top scorers – with eight such candidates are from Nammakal’s Navodaya Academy Senior Secondary centre alone. In addition, five students each from two centres in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada were also top scorers.

In Kerala, there was only one centre, Sacred Heart Public School in Kottayam, where five students scored more than 700. In Kerala too, top rankers are concentrated in cities rather than specific centres.

Meanwhile, at the Loyola International School centre in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh, four candidates scored over 700. And out of the 598 centres across the state, two or three candidates each from 23 centres secured over 700 marks.

Update at 11.22 am on July 21: The percentage calculation of Sikar’s share of top scorers in Rajasthan has been corrected to 30 percent.