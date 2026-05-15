NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, announces NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, June 21. The decision has been taken with the approval of the Centre, the agency confirmed in an official announcement.

“NEET (UG) 2026 - Examination Date Announced. The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” NTA stated on X.

The agency also advised candidates and parents to rely only on its official communication channels for updates. “Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA,” it said, sharing its official contact details: [neet-ug@nta.ac.in](mailto:neet-ug@nta.ac.in) and 011-40759000 / 011-69227700.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency had announced the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026.

With 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, the NTA had stated that the examination conducted on May 3, 2026, was cancelled and would be re-conducted on a later date to be notified.

The decision, according to the NTA, was taken based on inputs examined in coordination with Central agencies and investigative findings shared by law enforcement authorities. The move came amid concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Officials said four accused persons were taken to Delhi for further questioning as part of efforts to uncover the larger network behind the alleged racket.

The accused include brothers Dinesh Binwal and Mangilal Binwal from Jaipur, Mangilal’s son Vikas, and Yash Yadav from Haryana. They are being confronted and questioned face-to-face at the CBI headquarters to trace the full chain of events.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a CBI team carried out searches at the residence of the Binwal family in Jamwaramgarh, Jaipur. Family members were questioned and their statements recorded, while documents, electronic devices, and digital records were seized from their farmhouse and other linked properties as part of the ongoing investigation.