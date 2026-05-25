'Need of the hour', says Himanta Sarma as govt tables UCC Bill in Assam Assembly

Assam’s push towards implementing UCC gathered momentum on Monday as the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, was tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly by state Minister Atul Bora on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister later took to social media platform X to describe the move as a significant step towards initiating a formal and comprehensive discussion on the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state.

“On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, Hon’ble Minister Shri Atul Bora tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 in the Assam Legislative Assembly today,” the office of the Chief Minister mentioned.

CM Sarma further stated that the introduction of the Bill in the Assembly would pave the way for an “on record discussion” on why the UCC is necessary and how it aligns with the vision of the country’s founding fathers.

“The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the Assam Vidhan Sabha paves the way for an on record discussion on why #UCCAssam is the need of the hour and how it will help realise the path laid down by our founding fathers,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The proposed legislation is expected to trigger extensive debates in the Assembly as well as in the public sphere, with supporters arguing that a common civil code would ensure equality before the law and streamline personal laws across communities.

The move comes amid renewed national discussions surrounding the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, which seeks to replace religion-based personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption with a common set of rules applicable to all citizens. While the Assam government has not yet disclosed the detailed provisions of the Bill, a senior official said that the legislation could become a major policy initiative of the BJP-led government in the state.

The ruling alliance has maintained that the proposed law would promote social harmony, gender justice and constitutional equality. However, opposition parties and several organisations are expected to closely scrutinise the Bill once discussions begin in the Assembly.

The tabling of the Bill marks the beginning of what is likely to be a politically significant and closely watched legislative process in Assam.