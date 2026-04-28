NCST seeks report from Odisha govt on tribal student death, mass illness​

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The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has issued a notice to the Odisha Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, as well as to the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Mayurbhanj, seeking an Action Taken Report on the death of a tribal minor student and the mass illness of students at an ashram school in the district due to suspected food poisoning.​

Acting on a petition filed by Biju Janata Dal leader Priyabrata Majhi and others on April 15, the commission has decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India.​

The commission directed that facts and information, along with action taken on the said allegations, be submitted within seven days of receipt of the notice, either by post, in person, or by any other means of communication.​

The Commissioner of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Department and the district authorities have been directed to submit the report, along with detailed information on the incident, within the stipulated time, failing which they may be summoned for personal appearance.​

Notably, on April 12, after consuming food prepared in the school (pakhala, aloo masala, mango chutney, and leafy vegetables), hundreds of students fell ill at Kakabandha Ashram School in Mayurbhanj district.

A Class V student, Rupali Besra, who was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, succumbed during treatment on April 14.​

Following the incident, the Government of Odisha initiated an investigation and announced financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh for the deceased student’s family.​

The school's headmaster has been suspended, and a Revenue Divisional Commissioner-level inquiry is currently underway.​

However, the incident has raised serious concerns regarding the quality and safety of food in ashram schools for tribal students.​

The National Human Rights Commission has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a report.​

It is expected that the Commission’s notice will further expedite the investigation.​

The opposition Biju Janata Dal on Monday alleged that all concerned officials and departments have been directed to respond promptly.​