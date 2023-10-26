NCERT panel for replacing India with Bharat in school textbooks

A seven-member National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel has recommended to replace India with Bharat in school textbooks, committee chairman C I Issac said. However, the NCERT said the development of new syllabus and textbooks is in the process and for that purpose various Curricular Area Groups of domain experts are being notified by the NCERT.

"So, it is too premature to comment on the matter," the NCERT said.

The panel has recommended that Bharat should replace India in NCERT books, which has been approved, Issac said.