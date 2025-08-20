NCERT introduces Op Sindoor modules in textbooks, includes Modi quotes, Make In India plug

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has introduced two modules on Operation Sindoor for the preparatory, middle and secondary stages, aimed at students from class 3 to class 10.

The first module , meant for students from classes 3 to 8, opens with a classroom activity. Members of the school’s Public Speaking and Debate Club are reading newspapers when the teacher swoops in with some dramatic flair:

Teacher: Close your eyes for a moment. Picture a valley full of flowers, rivers, and happy families.

(Pause for 3 seconds)

Now… suddenly—BOOM!—a loud explosion breaks the peace. People are hurt. There is fear.

(Pause for effect)

Open your eyes. Tell me, when someone harms innocent people like this, what do we call it?

Students: (calling out) Violence! Cowardly! Terrorism!

Teacher: (nodding firmly) Yes. Terrorism is when innocent people are attacked to create fear. And should we stay quiet when this happens?

Students: No!

Teacher: (encouragingly) Exactly: That’s why India launched Operation Sindoor. It was a strong answer to a terrible terror attack in Pahalgam.