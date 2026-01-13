NCB secures 7-year jail for three who diverted chemicals for drug-making

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A Special NDPS Court in Gujarat sentenced three convicts to seven years rigorous imprisonment in a case related to diversion of pharmaceutical precursors used in illicit drug manufacturing, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said, on Monday, January 12. The Court at Savarkundla, District Amreli, Gujarat, convicted Alps Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Sonipat, Haryana, and its three senior functionaries, who were also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh each, said the NCB official in a statement.

The investigation revealed deliberate falsification of manufacturing and export records and active involvement of senior company officials. Those convicted in the case are Sumit Kumar, Managing Director, Sumit Kumar, Store In-charge, Dhanesh Chamoli, Authorised Chief Chemist-cum-Production Manager, and the company, Alps Life Sciences itself.

The case was investigated by the NCB Ahmedabad Zonal Unit and pertains to the diversion of pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The complaint against the accused persons and the company was filed before the court on November 24, 2023.

During the investigation and trial, the accused sought bail from various judicial fora, including the Supreme Court of India. However, considering the seriousness of the offence, the transnational ramifications of precursor diversion, and the strong evidentiary foundation laid by NCB, the bail pleas were not accepted, underscoring the gravity of the crime.