National broadcaster Doordarshan dyes its flagship logo in saffron

The same year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman created a furore after Doordarshan cut into an advertisement during Tyagaraja Aradhana – a musical event honouring Telugu saint-composer Tyagaraja. She said, “Yo @DDNational what! You couldn’t wait for a few moments more for the Pancharatna Krithi-s to be completed. Advertisement and more. #Aradhana #Tyagaraja. Thoughtless, insensitive. (sic)”

In 2019, Congress approached the Election Commission (EC) alleging that Doordarshan was giving preferential treatment for the ruling party. When the EC sought complete information on coverage of various political parties and prominent leaders, the network defended the move by stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “high news value.”

According to the Broadcasting Corporation of India Act, the network must “safeguard citizen’s right to be informed freely, truthfully and objectively on all matters of public interest” and air “contrasting views without advocating any opinion or ideology of its own”.

The same year, Doordarshan had suspended an assistant director of the network for failing to live relay PM Modi’s speech, which he delivered at a hackathon event in IIT. The suspension order did not explicitly state the reason but sources had told TNM it was due to “willful insubordination.”

In 2020, Doordarshan’s decision to dedicate a slot for Sanskrit news programme every day was met with resistance, especially in Tamil Nadu. Many political leaders condemned the move, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, over the preferential treatment given to certain languages. It was the same year the channel declared the false claim that Hindi was the national language of the country.

More recently in 2024, the Union government’s decision to telecast the film ‘The Kerala Story’ on India’s national broadcaster Doordarshan on April 5 was met with severe criticism. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Doordarshan must not degrade into a puppet that dances to the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar and demanded the Union government not to use the platform to disparage Kerala. The Ram Temple Inauguration, which is not a government event, was also aired by the network in January.

