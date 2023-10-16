Nasa's Psyche mission – here's how it could unveil the interior secrets of planets

It’s unlikely to be a bad omen, but Nasa’s mission Psyche is currently due to launch on Friday 13 October. Lifting off at 10.19 EDT on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, it faces a perilous journey and isn’t scheduled for arrival at its namesake asteroid, 16 Pscyhe , until 2029.

Asteroid 16 Psyche (meaning “soul” in Greek) was discovered in 1852 and is named after an ancient Greek princess who married Eros (the namesake of another asteroid). It orbits the Sun in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, at approximately three times the distance from the Sun as Earth. It is a massive M-type asteroid (M stands for “metal-rich”), over 230km across.

Astronomers have to be careful with the term metal though, as in stellar physics “metallicity” means anything heavier than helium. In this case though, we are talking about metals such as iron and cobalt.

To give an idea of scale, if the Sun was shrunk down to the size of an official NBA basketball, then the asteroid’s diameter would be about the same size as the thickness of three pieces of paper (0.3mm), and located at a distance of 161 metres away.

As you can see, a mission to an object so small is not straightforward, although smaller objects have been visited – for example the recent sample return of OSIRIS-REX from asteroid Bennu or the Hayabusa 2 mission to 162173 Ryugu .

To accomplish this remarkable voyage, the Psyche spacecraft, once launched, will use solar-electric propulsion. This works by using an electrically charged gas that’s accelerated out of the rocket nozzle by a powerful electric field. This form of propulsion, unlike a chemical rocket, produces very modest thrust. But it can operate continuously over many months or even years, while using comparatively little fuel.