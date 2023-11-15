NASA-ISRO’s joint project NISAR Satellite successfully completes 21-day trial

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite has successfully completed a 21-day trial to assess its performance under conditions it could encounter in space. The trial, conducted from October 19 to November 13, 2023, within a vacuum chamber at the ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, was a complete success, it has been stated. This facility, part of the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is where ISRO assembles and tests its spacecraft before launch.

ISRO and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory collaborated in the trial, aimed at conducting continuous assessments of the satellite's thermal systems and its two main scientific instrument systems – the L-band and S-band radars. These evaluations were carried out under the most extreme temperature conditions that the satellite was anticipated to encounter in space.