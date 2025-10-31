Narayana Health expands into UK with acquisition of Practice Plus Group Hospitals

Bengaluru-based Narayana Health has announced the acquisition of the UK-based Practice Plus Group (PPG) Hospitals, marking its entry into the UK healthcare market. The move strengthens Narayana Health’s international footprint and positions it among India’s top three healthcare providers by revenue.

PPG operates 12 hospitals and surgical centres across the UK, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and general surgery. It is the fifth largest private hospital group in the country, performing around 80,000 surgeries annually. With the acquisition, Narayana Health gains access to the growing UK healthcare market, where demand for private surgeries is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, described the acquisition as a “perfect fit” between two organisations that share a commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare. “Both Narayana Health and Practice Plus Group have been working to meet the needs of patients who struggle to access care but cannot afford costly private treatment,” Dr Shetty said. “Together, we will help many more patients get the care they need.”

Jim Easton, chief executive of PPG, said the collaboration would help deliver high quality, efficient healthcare backed by Narayana Health’s expertise and technology-driven systems.

The integration of PPG Hospitals into Narayana Health’s network will allow the company to leverage its technological infrastructure to enhance innovation and operational efficiency, while delivering long-term value for patients and partners.

Founded by Dr Devi Prasad, Narayana Health operates a wide network of primary, secondary, and tertiary care facilities across India and the Caribbean, supported by over 18,800 healthcare professionals, including nearly 3,900 doctors and specialists. The group also operates Narayana One Health and Narayana Health Insurance as part of its integrated care ecosystem.