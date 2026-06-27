Names of six personnel killed in Operation Sindoor made public for first time

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The Indian government, on Friday, June 26, released the names of the six armed forces personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The names were made public for the first time in an official disclosure of military casualties from the cross-border operation, as part of the 2025 Roll of Honour recognising armed forces personnel who laid down their lives in various military operations.

The personnel named are Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade; Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra, of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry; Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment; Agniveer Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment; Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company; and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal, of 39 Wing.

This marks the first official confirmation of those killed during Operation Sindoor. Their names have been added to the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website and will also be inscribed on the Tyag Chakra (Circle of Sacrifice) at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The Tyag Chakra's 16 concentric granite walls bear the names, ranks and units of every soldier who has died in combat while serving the nation since Independence.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians were killed.

During the operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted infrastructure used by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, carrying out precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On May 10, the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held talks, following which the two countries agreed to halt military action.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.