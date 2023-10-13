Mutual funds weightage to utilities at 35 month high

September saw notable changes in the sector and stock allocation of mutual funds and on a month on month basis, the weights of utilities, NBFCs, PSU banks, automobiles, healthcare, telecom, and cement increased, while that of private banks, technology, consumer, oil and gas, and chemicals moderated, as per a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Utilities’ weight jumped to a 35-month high of 3.8 per cent in in Sep’23. Healthcare’s weight climbed for the fourth consecutive month to a 17-month high of 6.8 per cent.

Private Banks’ weight moderated for the third consecutive month to 18.9 per cent.

Oil and gas weight declined for the fifth consecutive month in Sep’23 to 5.7 per cent, the lowest since Nov'15.

In terms of value change MoM, divergent interests were seen within sectors: Top 5 stocks that increased in value were NTPC, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Axis Bank, the report said.