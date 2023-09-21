Musk's X worse on combating climate change misinformation, finds report

Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) is at the bottom among social media platforms when it comes to combating climate change misinformation, an analysis by a coalition of environmental groups and researchers known as Climate Action Against Disinformation has revealed.

Twitter/X received only one point -- lacking clear policies that address climate misinformation, having no substantive public transparency mechanisms, and offering no evidence of effective policy enforcement, the analysis showed.

Pinterest received the most points, proving that they’re leading the industry on policies that mitigate the spread of climate misinformation.

YouTube, Meta, and TikTok have made commitments to address climate misinformation on their platforms, but independent researchers “demonstrate that policy enforcement is lacking,” according to the analysis.

Four out of five social media platforms did not have a content moderation policy that includes a comprehensive, universal definition of climate misinformation and most platforms lack policies that address “greenwashing”.