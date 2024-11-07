Mumbai Police team in Chhattisgarh to probe death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

A Mumbai police team arrived at Raipur in Chhattishargh on November 7, in search of a person who allegedly issued a death threats to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has reportedly received the threat via phone call, following which an investigation was initiated into the matter.

The location of the unidentified person, who reportedly made the call to the police station, was traced in Raipur. An FIR was registered at Bandra Police station, following which, a police team arrived in Raipur.

However, Chhattisgarh police are yet to make any statement. The case has been registered under BNS sections 308 (4) (threat of death or serious injury) and 351 (3)(4) (criminal intimidation).

This threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of similar such threats directed at actor Salman Khan in recent months. SRK is a close friend of Salman Khan.

On November 4, Mumbai police were informed of a threatening message to actor Salman Khan, allegedly from someone in Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Earlier, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Jamshedpur in Rajasthan, who had also threatened Salman Khan in the name Bishnoi and demanded Rs 5 crore. The man was identified as a vegetable vendor, Shaikh Hussain Mohsi (24). Recently, an anonymous message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control Room threatening to kill Salman if he failed to pay up to Rs 2 crore. Salman and his father Salim Khan have received multiple death threats in the past couple of years. The Mumbai police have arrested around a dozen persons in connection with the series of threats to Salman.