Muddasir Ramzan’s ‘The Man from Kashmir’ humanises a state reduced to political turmoil

When we think of Kashmir, we often think in the language of news reports: conflict, militancy, military presence, violence, loss. Places marked by political turmoil are too often flattened into headlines, and their people, reduced to symbols of suffering or resistance. In The Man from Kashmir, Muddasir Ramzan pushes back against this narrowing of perspective.

Rather than centring politics alone, Ramzan focuses on people — their loves, losses, sacrifices, memories, and everyday acts of survival. The result is a novella that feels intimate even as it grapples with the weight of history and conflict.

At the centre of the book is Poshmarg, a fictional town whose name, Ramzan has said in an interview , is derived from Persian and roughly translates to “one who wears death” or “the meadow of death”. The haunting etymology captures the atmosphere of the novella, where mortality and uncertainty linger in the background. Yet Ramzan refuses to let death define the place entirely. Through a series of interconnected vignettes, he populates Poshmarg with people whose lives extend beyond the shadow of conflict.

The novella's fragmented structure is one of its greatest strengths. Rather than following a single linear narrative, it unfolds through stories that span generations. A child born into a landscape marked by violence, a boy uncovering secrets in the forests of Poshmarg, a mother grappling with unimaginable loss; each vignette carries its own emotional weight while contributing to a larger portrait of a community shaped by memory, survival, and resilience. The stories feel like fragments of memory passed down through generations, each one revealing a different facet of Kashmir.

The book also moves seamlessly between folklore and reality. The narrative travels from stories of witches inhabiting the valley to the stark presence of military bunkers. Myth and history coexist with the everyday, blurring the boundaries between past, present, and future.

Ramzan also moves beyond familiar conflict narratives. Rather than presenting Kashmir solely as a geopolitical flashpoint, he explores it as a lived psychological landscape shaped by love, longing, grief, and the interruptions of ordinary life. The emotional consequences of conflict ripple through families and relationships, reshaping how people love, mourn, believe, and hope.

Ramzan's writing resists reducing Kashmir to a site of tragedy alone. Conflict is ever-present, but it does not consume the narrative. Instead, the focus remains on the people who live through it, the relationships they build, the stories they inherit, and the resilience they carry. Ramzan does not ignore the realities of conflict; rather, he situates them within the larger continuum of human experience.

Written with quiet lyricism and emotional precision, The Man from Kashmir is more interested in humanising Kashmir than explaining it. In doing so, Ramzan offers a poignant and empathetic portrait of a place too often reduced to headlines, reminding readers that behind every story of conflict are countless stories of everyday life.