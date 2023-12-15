MS Dhoni's iconic number 7 jersey retired by BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to retire former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic No. 7 jersey, three years after he hung his boots as an international cricketer, say reports. This move symbolises respect and honours Dhoni's legacy in Indian cricket, marking the end of an era with his retirement. It's a gesture that acknowledges his immense impact and influence on the game, ensuring that his number will forever be associated with his remarkable achievements and leadership on the field.

The former skipper guided India to all three white-ball ICC titles -- T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 -- while wearing the No. 7

Sachin Tendulkar was the only other cricketer to receive a similar honour; back in 2017, his iconic No. 10 jersey was also retired, paying tribute to his legendary career and contributions to the sport.