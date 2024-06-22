MP woman assaulted by men, seven arrested after video goes viral

In a shocking video that has gone viral in Madhya Pradesh, a woman was seen being brutally assaulted by a group of men in the Dhar district as bystanders were busy filming the act instead of helping her.

The video shows the helpless saree-clad woman being thrashed with sticks while three men hold her hands tightly. Around a dozen more surround her to prevent her from running away.

Adjacent to the spot where the woman was attacked, the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' can be seen scribbled on the wall of a building in the video.

The police swung into action after Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Singh watched the viral video and directed local area (Tanda police station) police to arrest the accused persons as soon as possible.

An intense search operation was carried out by several police teams. Seven accused were arrested from different villages, said officials on Saturday.

"All seven persons, who have been made accused in the FIR lodged by the victim, have been arrested. They have been booked under Section 307 of IPC and other relevant sections. We assure you that the accused will be punished as per the law," SP Manoj Singh told IANS.

The reason for the attack was being probed, said sources, adding that the men were not known to her.