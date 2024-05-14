MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault at CM Kejriwal’s house, cops say no complaint lodged

Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar. She reportedly had made a call to the police control room on Monday, May 13, and later visited the police station. Maliwal visited the Civil Lines police station and alleged she was slapped by him, but she did not file a formal complaint, the Delhi police said.

"One police control room (PCR) call at 9.34 am on Monday has been received at Civil Lines police station from a lady saying she has been assaulted at CM House,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena. “After some time, MP Madam came to the Civil Lines police station, however, she left stating she would give a complaint later," said the DCP. However, the police officials are yet to confirm Bibhav's role. Further details are awaited.

According to a Times of India report , Swati went to Kejriwal’s house on the morning of May 13, when she was not allowed to meet him by his staff and security. During an alleged scuffle that broke out between her and the staff, she had contacted the police control room. In the call which was logged by the police, she had reportedly said, “This is Swati Maliwal, MP, calling from 6 Flag Staff Road. Vibhav has assaulted me on the CM’s instruction.”

The police had reached the CM’s house and asked her to come to the police station to file a complaint. Though she went to the police station, she had reportedly left after receiving a phone call after saying that she would return to file a complaint. Meanwhile, the news report states that her complaint has been marked as ‘pending’ and no first information report (FIR) filed yet.

There has been no reaction from Swati Maliwal and the AAP. The CM's residence has also not reacted to the alleged incident.

The BJP slammed the Delhi CM and called it a ‘plot to abuse and harass the dissenters’ at his residence. Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was thrashed by Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav. She had to call up the police to report the incident. Why was Swati Maliwal manhandled and beaten at the Chief Minister’s residence?." Sirsa also said that many such incidents have taken place in the past.

(With IANS inputs)