MP Sudha seeks ‘Chola East Coast Railway’ from Chennai to Kanniyakumari

Mayiladuthurai Member of Parliament R Sudha has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging the Union government to consider a Greenfield railway line along Tamil Nadu’s eastern coastline, connecting Chennai with Kanyakumari, and suggested that the project be named the “Chola East Coast Railway”.

In a letter dated March 12, the MP proposed an uninterrupted coastal railway corridor similar to the Konkan Railway on the western coast, stating that such a project could unlock tourism, economic and strategic potential along the Coromandel Coast.

“I am fully aware of the civil, tourism, commercial and defence potential of a Greenfield railway line connecting all major and minor cities, towns and villages of Tamil Nadu,” Sudha wrote in the letter.

According to the MP, Tamil Nadu has the second-longest coastline in India at about 1,076 kilometres, stretching from Pazhaverkadu (Pulicat) near Chennai to Kanyakumari. She said the proposed railway line would run along this entire stretch and pass through 14 coastal districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

“The East Coast stretch is among the finest and most scenic locations in this part of the world, but not connected by rail uninterrupted till now,” Sudha said.

She also highlighted the economic significance of the coastal belt, noting that the stretch hosts three major fishing harbours, three medium fishing harbours and 363 fish landing centres, and contributes 10% to 12% of India’s marine fish production, estimated at around 0.72 million tonnes annually.

The MP said the proposed rail corridor could connect several major tourist, heritage and pilgrimage destinations along the Coromandel Coast, including Mamallapuram, Puducherry, Chidambaram, Velankanni, Nagore, Rameswaram, Tiruchendur and Kanniyakumari.

“Those visiting Velankanni church and Nagore Dargah also will prefer a scenic train journey to these holy places than travel by road,” the letter states, adding that the line could also provide easier access for devotees travelling to the holy town of Rameswaram.

Drawing a parallel with the Konkan Railway, which connects Mumbai and Mangaluru along India’s western coastline, Sudha said a similar coastal rail project on the eastern side could significantly boost tourism and local economies.

“India already has an experience with the 741-km Konkan Railways… It has changed the lives of locals, traders, fishermen, tourists and the economic dynamics of the whole Western Coast,” she wrote.

The MP also stressed that the proposed line would have strategic importance. “From the national security point of view also this will be a good investment for quicker and safer large-scale movement of troops and other necessary materials during times of security needs,” she said.

Sudha further requested that the project be named after the Chola dynasty, which historically ruled the seas along the Coromandel Coast. “My only humble request is that the greenfield rail line should be named after the Great Cholas… it could be aptly called the Chola Railways or Chola East Coast Railways,” she said.

The MP also said she would be willing to provide additional details and supporting information for the proposal if required by the Railway Ministry.