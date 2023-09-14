MP govt to provide LPG cylinder at Rs 450 under Ujjwala and Ladli Behna schemes

The LPG gas connection holders registered under the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh will be entitled to get a cylinder for Rs 450.

The BJP-ruled state government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinder starting September 1. The outstanding amount for the gas cylinder will be credited to the accounts of Ladli Behna. An order has been issued by the state government on Wednesday.

It stated that the eligible consumers will receive a subsidy on each refill every month. "Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil

company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the government of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers," the order read.

In case of amendments in the market rate for domestic LPG refills, the state subsidy will also be adjusted accordingly, it stated.

The government further stated that consumers who already have a gas connection will be registered under Ladli Behna Yojana portal. "They may

also be beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana. The registration process will take place at all centers designated for Ladli Bahana Yojana," it said.

For registration, gas connection consumer number and LPG connection ID will be required. The registration ID for Ladli Bahana Yojana will be generated under this scheme based on the data received from all oil companies for the identification of beneficiaries.