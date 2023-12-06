More than 6,000 dowry death cases registered in 2022: NCRB data

As many as 13,479 cases were registered in 2022 under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data that was released on Monday, December 4. At the same time, 6,450 dowry deaths were registered in 2022. While there has been a marginal decline in the number of dowry deaths and cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act, the figures are still cause for concern.

There has been a 4.5% decline in the number of dowry deaths in 2022 and 0.6% decline in the number of cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The highest number of dowry deaths in 2022 happened in Uttar Pradesh with 2,218 incidents, followed by Bihar (1,057) and Madhya Pradesh (518).

Uttar Pradesh was leading in the number of cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 as well with 4,807 incidents. The second highest number of cases registered was in Bihar (3,580) followed by Karnataka (2,224).