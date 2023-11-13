More than 4600 children among the 11180 deaths in Gaza strip

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180 since the conflict started on October 7, an official said on Sunday, November 12. Out of the total deaths, 4,609 were children and 3,100 were women, with more than 28,000 others injured, said Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director of the Gaza government's media office, in a press conference at Shifa Medical Complex.

Al-Thawabteh added that 22 hospitals and 49 health centres have ceased operations in Gaza due to Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel needed to operate power generators, Xinhua news agency reported. He accused Israel of launching strikes on the intensive care unit, surgery building, and maternity ward of the Shifa Medical Complex, calling for an urgent global effort to halt the fighting in Gaza and to bring in all humanitarian supplies including fuel to the Gazan people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that it has lost all communications with contacts at Gaza's largest Al-Shifa Hospital amid repeated Israeli attacks and heavy fighting in the vicinity. In a statement issued on Sunday night, the WHO said: "As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area. There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed."