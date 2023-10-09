Months after Chilume expose, ECI says no private person to be part of voter roll revision

This comes after TNM and the Kannada digital platform Pratidhvani uncovered a large-scale voter data theft in Bengaluru last year. We had exposed how Chilume Trust, founded by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Ravikumar Krishnappa, covertly collected voter data of Bengaluru citizens by making field agents pose as election officials. This breach was facilitated by multiple government orders that permitted the private trust to 'raise awareness' about voter rights. Furthermore, Chilume enlisted hundreds of young workers, offering them Rs 15,000 per month for fieldwork. The source of funding for such a large-scale operation remains unclear.

Following TNM’s expose, which created a major political storm, the ECI ordered a 100% check of all deletions and additions to the electoral rolls in Shivajinagar and two more constituencies by December 24, 2022.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The announcement of crucial dates for the electoral process, encompassing nomination filing, polling days, and result declaration for all five states.