Moniify, digital financial news platform for zillenials, launched in Dubai

Moniify, a digital news platform for Gen Z and millennials, was launched in Dubai on Tuesday, November 26. The platform is founded by Egyptian billionaire and entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris.

Based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a global outlook, Moniify is positioning itself as the go-to platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals, promising to offer insightful business and finance news content. It will focus on the industries driving the future in emerging markets—from tech and AI to crypto and energy.

The platform will feature formats that resonate with zillennials, including short videos, easy-to-understand explainers, and deep-dive interviews. “Young people today need more than traditional business and finance news. Moniify speaks directly to the next generation of entrepreneurs, in their language, on the platforms they want,” said chairman Naguib Sawiris.

Dr Yaser Bishr, who led the launch and is advisor to the chairman, said western media giants view emerging markets through a western lens. “If you look at the position of the media right now, it’s a western view of the major markets. Our journalists come from countries like India, Singapore, Indonesia, and West Asia. This target audience will be reflected in our journalism. We want our people to tell their stories rather than the other way around,” said Yaser Bishr, who is credited with the successful launch of AJ+, the digital media arm of Al Jazeera Media Network.

A former chief strategist and business development director at Lockheed Martin, Bishr added that Moniify would be a platform “by zillennials for zillennials,” sharing the growth stories of emerging markets from their own perspective.

The Moniify newsroom boasts an accomplished team of international business journalists. It also brings on board trusted influencer voices in financial content, including Eisa AlHabib (UAE), Uptin Saiidi (USA), Anushka Rathod (India), Felicia Putri Tjiasaka (Indonesia), Osamah Essam El-Din (Saudi Arabia), and Sara & Aaron Wee, aka The Weeblings (Singapore).

Anushka Rathod, a financial expert and content creator since 2020, is a postgraduate in tax management and has been recognised with Forbes 30 Under 30 in India as well as Asia. She is also the author of Money Guide, a graphical book on personal finance.

Sharing her excitement about Moniify’s mission, she said, “I am looking to get stories on business and financial opportunities from India to the world. I also want to narrate economic developments from an Indian perspective. Gen Z wants to know about everything from investments, credit cards, taxes, and business opportunities to economic developments—everything that helps them save and make more money. This is exactly what Moniify will cover through its content.”