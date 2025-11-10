Mohan Bhagwat says RSS recognised as body of individuals, registration not mandatory 

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, November 9, defended the organisation’s unregistered status, saying it is a legally recognised “body of individuals” and hence does not need registration under Indian law. His remarks came amid criticism from Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who questioned the Sangh’s lack of transparency and accountability in financial matters.

Speaking at the ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ event in Bengaluru, Bhagwat said, “Do you know the Sangh was started in 1925? Do you expect us to be registered with the British government, against whom our Sarsanghchalak (KB Hedgewar) was fighting at the time? After Independence, Indian laws did not make registration compulsory. The legal status is also given to an unregistered body of individuals. We are categorised as a body of individuals. We are a recognised organisation."

He cited a past legal dispute to underline the RSS’s lawful status, saying that when the Income Tax Department sought to levy taxes, the courts upheld the Sangh’s position as a “body of individuals,” ruling that its gurudakshina (voluntary contributions from a student to a teacher) was exempt from taxation.

Bhagwat also pointed to the organisation’s multiple bans in the past as proof of its recognition by the government. “We were banned thrice. So the government has recognised us. If we weren’t there, whom did they ban? And each time, courts dismissed the ban and made RSS a legal organisation,” he said.

Defending the Sangh’s constitutional legitimacy, he added, “We are not unconstitutional. Our legal status is within the Constitution, so we need not register. Many things are not registered — even Hindu dharma is not registered.”

Bhagwat’s remarks came in response to persistent questions from Priyank Kharge, who has repeatedly criticised the RSS for operating without legal registration or financial disclosure.

Responding to the statement, Priyank Kharge countered by asking why its finances are opaque.

“When every religious or charitable institution in India is required to maintain financial transparency, what justifies the absence of similar accountability mechanisms for the RSS?” he asked. In a series of points, he sought to know who were its volunteers and how were they identified.

“What is the scale and nature of the donations made? Through what mechanisms or channels are these contributions received? If the RSS operates transparently, why are donations not made directly to the organisation under its own registered identity?”

He asked how does the RSS sustain its financial and organisational structure without being a registered entity?

“Who compensates full-time pracharaks and meets the organisation’s routine operational expenses? How are large-scale events, campaigns and outreach activities financed? When swayamsevaks purchase uniforms or materials from “local offices”, where are these funds accounted for? Who bears the cost of maintaining local offices and other infrastructure?”

He said that these questions underscore a fundamental issue of transparency and accountability. “Why does the RSS continue to remain unregistered despite its vast national presence and influence?,” he asked.

A week earlier Priyank had questioned the RSS over the freedom struggle and criticised them for burning the Indian constitution while demanding the ‘Manusmriti’ as a replacement.

“The RSS has officially stated in writing that it is NOT a registered entity. If it truly serves the nation selflessly, why not register like the lakhs of NGOs that work transparently and lawfully? Where do their donations come from and who are the donors?” Priyank had asked in a post on X.

Four days later on November 6, Priyank also criticised Uttar Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for claiming that the Indian National anthem is ‘British’. Dubbing the statement as one born out of the RSS ‘WhatsApp history’, Priyank wrote , “I strongly urge every BJP, RSS leader, worker and “swayamsevak” should revisit history by reading the editorials of RSS’ mouthpiece Organizer and know that RSS has a great tradition of disrespecting the Constitution, the Tricolour and the National Anthem.”

The Karnataka Minister’s statements came after the state High Court allowed the RSS to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2. Priyank is a three-time MLA from Chittapur. The court was hearing a petition filed by Ashok Patil, RSS convenor from Kalaburgi who challenged the state government for refusing to let the Sangh carry out its route march in Chittapur.