Modi’s report card: The real story behind India’s unemployment rate

India has seen protests, large-scale riots and even the parliament being breached with smoke canisters, to highlight a burning issue - unemployment.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that India’s unemployment rate has been reducing over the years. But how true is this? Does the government’s official data give an accurate picture of reality? TNM’s Korah Abraham breaks down India’s unemployment data under the Modi govt and what it means for India’s people.

Watch: