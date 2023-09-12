Modi’s millets & Rahul’s mutton: The irony of promoting 'pure vegetarian' as diversity

News headlines celebrated the culinary exercise as an attempt to promote diversity and showcase the ‘taste of Bharat’ but for anyone perusing the menu, the doublespeak was evident. There was no diversity or attempt for inclusion anywhere. The aftertaste was familiar though, the kind one feels when ideals held by old India are brazenly bulldozed to construct a new ‘Bharat’ where exclusion is the norm.

Analysis of datasets from the National Sample Survey and the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) have shown that a majority of the country's citizens consume meat. It is a trend that has grown over the years. Barring a handful of outliers like Gujarat – where Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from – and Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, more than half the people in every other state relish meat-based food.

The Narendra Modi-led Union government had been actively promoting millets globally and it could be argued that serving millet-infused cuisine was to brand India as the Millet Capital of the world. But what prevented the chefs from pairing millets, rich in dietary fibre and micronutrients, with mutton, poultry, egg, or fish? No dietician would advise a millet-only diet even though it has its benefits.

The fare must have been amusing for French President Emmanuel Macron who loves Cordon Bleu, a deep-fried meat dish stuffed with cheese, UK Premier Rishi Sunak who prefers Cod fish and chips, and the child-like peanut butter, jelly sandwich-loving President Biden who is rumoured to skip the leafy greens for the fear of getting them entangled in his teeth.

While India served an exclusively vegetarian meal for G20 members, on the sidelines of the summit the country resolved the long-standing poultry dispute with the United States and agreed to reduce the import tariffs for several farm products including frozen turkey and duck, opening up the market for American agricultural producers.

In 2015, on a visit to the UAE, Narendra Modi preferred a Gujarati vegetarian fare prepared by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, which forced the Emirati sheikhs to forgo meat dishes on the table and join him in partaking in the plant-based preparations. Since then world leaders have been careful not to ruffle gastronomic sensitivities of the ‘pure vegetarian’ Indian Prime Minister who loves his khichdi too much.