Modi govt’s PM internship scheme 99% behind target, ad spend rivals stipends

Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech, a skilling and employability solutions provider, says that providing internships as a pathway for students to get into employment was great from a concept perspective. But the best of intentions cannot paper over flaws in design and execution. “I think some of the policymakers believed that just ensuring that youngsters have access to these open positions is enough to solve this problem,” he says. The challenges, he adds, arise more from an execution deficit than an ideas deficit.

According to him, PMIS did two things: it made discovery of internships easy, and it offered an incentive. But both came with challenges.

In the first case, while there were a large number of applications, limiting employers to 500 meant that many of the opportunities were concentrated in a few regions, particularly the metro cities, and the stipend would need to cover the costs of staying in those cities for candidates from other locations. And while the government paying Rs 4,500 a month was, in his words, “a noble concept,” delays in crediting the amount proved frustrating. “Imagine a candidate travels to Bangalore for his internship but his stipend does not come on the first or even seventh day of the month. How will he pay his rent? He will leave,” says Shantanu.

Akriti Saxena, a BBA graduate from FUEL College, Pune, who completed her internship with Lemon Tree Hotels during the first PMIS pilot, experienced this first-hand. She says her payment used to get delayed because the portal used to be slow and did not immediately reflect that the company had released her payment, which was a condition for the government to release its share of the stipend. Akriti, now 23, says she was able to manage because the company increased her stipend by another Rs 3,500 (companies have the option to do this) and she could stay in the college hostel. “But some people got internships in other cities, and Rs 5,000 would be very less then.”

Ramesh Swamy, director of Unnati Foundation, a not-for-profit which provides vocational training and skilling for underprivileged youth, particularly from rural areas, expresses similar sentiments while lauding the idea of PMIS. “The government thought that it will create a portal and things will happen. But that’s not how it works right?” He said people would automatically apply when they saw a government opportunity, but the biggest challenge, in his experience with working youngsters, was the location of internships. “It would be a very small percentage who would be willing to relocate for an internship. They will think about whether the stipend will cover their expenses, the cost of living in a city, etc.”

Adarsh’s reasons for not taking up the BPCL internship he was selected for – an inadequate stipend, an inconvenient location, an unconnected role – were evidently not unique to him. The ministry of corporate affairs, in a written reply to Parliament on the reasons for the low number of candidates joining and the dropouts, acknowledged as much, stating that candidates mentioned 5-10 km as ideal travel distance and that its own evaluation had found that the monthly allowance was inadequate to meet living and commute costs, especially for those who had internships in different cities or whose locations were in the same city but far away.

Those who completed their internships felt the same way too. Diya Singh, a BBA graduate of computer applications and Akriti’s batchmate in Pune, joined HPCL as an intern in its sales and marketing department in December 2024. “It was difficult to manage the commute and the expenses – it used to take me 2.5 hours from my PG to the office,” says the 24-year-old. Still, Diya, the daughter of a farmer and homemaker who had studied in a government school, says the internship gave her the opportunity to experience the corporate world, though her role was not connected to her course. “I got a sense of what it’s like to work in an office. Before this, I never used to go anywhere alone.”

Many also felt one year was too long for an internship. “It should have been for six months. Then the company can decide if they want to extend,” says Akriti, who interned at the hotel’s banquet sales department.