Modi government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act

The CAA was passed in Parliament in 2019 with an overwhelming majority of 311:80. It aimed to expedite the process of granting Indian citizenship to “persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians” from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who entered India till December 31, 2014.

The Act discriminates against Muslims, especially when combined with the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). Massive protests had erupted across the country following the passage of the CAA Bill.

Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi became an iconic protest site for the movement against CAA and inspired similar, countless sit-ins in various cities and towns across India. The protest commenced on 15 December 2019 and continued till 24 March 2020 against the implementation of the Act. December 15. In Chennai, around 3,000 people took part in the agitation, which was met with a violent clampdown by the Chennai police against the women protesters at Old Washermenpet. Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi were attacked by the Delhi Police during the CAA protest in 2019.