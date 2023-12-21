'Modi ec(h)o system' has suddenly got hyper-vocal talking about farmers: Congress on mimicry row

Congress on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP government at the Centre over the 'mimicry row' saying that the "Modi ec(h)o system" has got hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste after remaining silent on issues such as caste census demand and farmers' agitation.

In an apparent attack on the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but "the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction".

Ramesh in a post on X said, "The Modi ec(h)o system is completely silent on: Manipur; over 700 deaths during farmers' agitation; violence on women wrestlers by Delhi Police and sexual harassment of wrestlers by a BJP MP; role of BJP MP who facilitated entry of the intruders into Lok Sabha on December 13th; demand for the conduct of a Caste Census to ensure social justice and adequate share in the social, economic and political structures of the country."

"But suddenly Modi ec(h)o system gets hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste. This is nothing but the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

A controversy erupted on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Several BJP leaders have also slammed the opposition over the issue, saying the mimicry was an insult to farmers and Dhankhar's community.