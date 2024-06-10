Modi Cabinet 3.0: The 30 cabinet ministers in the new NDA Govt

Following Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday, June 9, the cabinet was sworn in. The new cabinet consists of 25 BJP ministers, one Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister, one Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) minister, one from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), one from Lok Janshakti Party - Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) and one from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)). The cabinet reflects the coalition nature of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as opposed to its previous two terms when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a majority on its own.

The new Modi government will consist of 72 ministers, including 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charges and 36 Ministers of State.

Kerala’s lone BJP MP Suresh Gopi took oath as Minister of State (MoS). Despite the BJP drawing a blank in Tamil Nadu, L Murugan has again been sworn in as a Minister of State. TDP too has secured one MoS berth. Apart from this, one MoS Independent charge has gone to the Shiv Sena and another to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Cabinet ministers:





Rajnath Singh (BJP) Amit Shah (BJP) Nitin Gadkari (BJP) JP Nadda (BJP) Shivraj Singh Chauhan (BJP) Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP) S Jaishankar (BJP) Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) Piyush Goyal (BJP) Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha) Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU) Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) Virendra Kumar (BJP) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) Pralhad Joshi (BJP) Jual Oram (BJP) Giriraj Singh (BJP) Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) Bhupender Yadav (BJP) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) Annpurna Devi (BJP) Kiren Rijiju (BJP) Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP) Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP) G Kishan Reddy (BJP) Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party - Ram Vilas) CR Patil (BJP)



Five Ministers of State (Independent Charge)


