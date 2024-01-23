Mob assaults FTII students, chants ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and burns Ayodhya protest banners

A day after the Ram temple in Ayodhya was consecrated, a Hindu right-wing group entered the campus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and attacked students who were protesting against the construction of the temple. The attack took place on Tuesday, January 23, and visuals that emerged from the campus show men in saffron scarves physically assaulting students and setting fire to banners including a large one that said: “Remember Babri, death of Constitution”.

Students also alleged that though the police arrived on campus during the attack, they did not arrest the mob, and that the institute’s own security personnel failed to intervene. According to a press statement by FTII’s student body, at least four students have sustained grievous injuries.

Visuals of the attack show the vandalising mob chanting “Jai Shree Ram” as they destroy the protest material. In one video, a section of the mob can be seen smashing, kicking, and breaking a large board. As the camera follows them into the crowd, men in khaki uniforms can be seen trying to intervene when the mob is assaulting students. The charred remains of placards and banners can also be seen amid clouds of smoke.