Mizoram: Exit polls suggest potential hung assembly, Congress seats to be decisive

Four out of five exit polls for the northeastern state of Mizoram predicted a hung assembly. The elections to the state Assembly were held in a single phase on November 7 for its 40 Assembly constituencies.

ETG-Times Now exit polls have predicted a hung assembly with Mizo National Front (MNF) 14-18 seats and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) – an alliance of six regional parties – securing 10-14 seats. ETG also predicts 9-13 seats for Congress and 0-2 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The P-Marq exit polls also predicted a hung assembly with the Mizo National Front (MNF) winning 14-20 seats and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) winning 9-15 seats. According to P-Marq, Congress will win 7-13 seats, which will be decisive in determining who comes to power in the state.