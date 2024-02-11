Mithun Chakraborty suffers brain stroke, fully conscious says hospital

According to reports, Mithun’s son, Mimoh Chakraborty, had earlier said that his father was “100% fine” and it was a routine check up.

The actor-turned-politician was recently awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in January. In a video message after receiving the award, Mithun thanked his fans for their unconditional support and love. He added, “After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour. It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love.”

Mithun made his acting debut in 1976 in the film Mrigayaa for which he won a National Award. In total, he has won three National Awards during the course of his acting career.