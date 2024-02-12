Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, advises everyone to control their diet

After being admitted to the hospital on Saturday due to a cerebrovascular accident, renowned actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been discharged. The actor was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the actor, he has no other complications and he will continue his work for the BJP.

Mithun Chakraborty, a renowned actor and BJP leader, has advised everyone to control their diet, especially those who are diabetic. He said, "I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is control your diet. Those who are diabetic should not have the misconception that consuming sweets will not make any difference. Control your diet."

Mithun Chakraborty has stated that his hospitalization will not affect his chances of campaigning for the BJP in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said that he will actively remain engaged with the BJP and will also go to other states for campaigning.

Mithun Chakraborty is a successful multi-lingual movie star and has also had a strong political career. He was attracted to the Naxal movement during his college days in Kolkata. He later became close to the leadership of the CPI-M, especially former West Bengal minister Subhash Chakraborty. However, he later distanced himself from the ruling party following names of many leaders being dragged into a multi-crore chit fund scam.