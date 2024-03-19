Misleading ads by Patanjali: SC summons Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19, summoned for personal presence Yogrishi Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna.

A Bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli noted that the ayurvedic company did not reply to the contempt notice issued to it over continued publication of misleading advertisements.

On February 27, the Bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, had initiated contempt proceedings against Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali observing that the respondents prima facie violated the undertaking given to the apex court in November last year.

Patanjali had earlier assured the Supreme Court that it will not make any causal statements claiming medicinal efficacy of its product or advertise or brand them in violation of law and will not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.

In its plea, the Indian Medical Association has sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 – which prohibits advertisement of certain products for treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev across several states over his controversial comments against allopathic treatment of Covid-19.

In a video, Baba Ramdev had said, "More people have died due to allopathic medicines than due to lack of medical oxygen or shortage of beds.”