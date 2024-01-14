Milind Deora quits Congress, may join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

In a political jolt, senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind M Deora quit the party on Sunday, January 14. Deora himself made the announcement, ending over four years of sporadic speculation on his political plans, remaining in denial mode till as late as Saturday night.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” said Milind, the son of the late Congress stalwart and a seven-time MP Murli S Deora.