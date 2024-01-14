Milind Deora quits Congress, may join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

In a political jolt, senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind M Deora quit the party on Sunday, January 14. Deora himself made the announcement, ending over four years of sporadic speculation on his political plans, remaining in denial mode till as late as Saturday night.
“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” said Milind, the son of the late Congress stalwart and a seven-time MP Murli S Deora.
MIlind lost two successive Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 in Mumbai south to Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena. Talks about giving the seat to Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat sharing arrangements have reportedly made Milind unhappy. There was a rumour a few months ago that he might join the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar. However, he denied the rumours and said that he would remain with the Congress party.
(With IANS inputs)