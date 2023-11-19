Men’s ODI World Cup final: Bowling first, win by chasing the norm in Ahmedabad

As per the statistics supplied by Cricket-21.com, captains have preferred to bowl first in three of the four World Cup matches here and subsequently, the chasing side has won all three times, without much hiccups.

The only time when a chasing side didn’t win at Ahmedabad was when Australia beat England by 33 runs, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking 3-21. In the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, the average first innings score has been 251 while the average first innings winning score has been 286.

From a batting perspective, the middle-overs phase has been productive in both innings at Ahmedabad. In the first innings, overs 11-40, have seen batters accumulate 615 runs in four innings, while in the second essay, it becomes 599 runs.

In terms of overs 1-10, the second innings looks more productive, with 225 runs scored, as compared to 189 runs. Though only 121 runs (in two innings) have been made in second innings, as compared to 199 runs in four innings of the first essay, the former has a better run-rate of 7.7, as compared to 6.2 in the latter.

Moreover, in terms of venue run-rates, second innings yield better than first innings. Second innings sees run rates of 6.4, 5.6 and 7.7 in overs 1-10, 11-40 and 41-50 phases respectively, compared to 4.7, 5.1, and 6.2 respectively for same periods in the first innings.