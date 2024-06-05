Memes, reels and witty tweets: How the internet reacted to 2024 election results

Amid the Lok Sabha election results, the internet buzzed with memes from across the country. From movie clips featuring various leaders' faces to witty responses, the internet celebrated with memes and reels.

The results surprised many, as the BJP, with only 240 seats, failed to reach the halfway mark of 272. Surprise losses in Uttar Pradesh and a complete miss in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, despite state president K Annamalai's claims, fueled a flurry of memes reacting to the election's unexpected twists.

A lot of relationships and friendships came under a cloud.