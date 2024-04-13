Megha Engineering, biggest donor of electoral bonds to BJP, booked over corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, April 13 has registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) over corruption charges. MEIL was among the top buyers of electoral bonds and the biggest donor of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Eight officers from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Iron and Steel Plant, which is under the Ministry of Steel, were also booked. According to reports, the CBI registered a case against MEIL and the officers over corruption regarding the execution of a ₹315 crores project for NISP, which was being demerged from NMDC into a separate company– NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL).
Megha group had donated Rs 664 crore to the BJP. Of this, Rs 584 crore came from Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited. Its subsidiary, Ghaziabad-based Western UP Power Transmission Company, gave another Rs 80 crore to the ruling party. In total, the group donated Rs 1,186 crore in electoral bonds and the BJP received 56% of its donations.
