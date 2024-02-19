News
Meet the group that’s fighting against hate speech in Indian media
How can citizens fight hate speech? Hate Speech Beda shows the way.
Hate speech in the media and by media persons has been on the rise for a few years. Most citizens condemn hate speech, but are not sure what action they can take about it. In this episode of ‘No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran’, we meet a group in Bengaluru that is fighting hate speech, particularly against the media. They are called Hate Speech Beda and have got censure orders against quite a few media houses for hateful and communal speech.