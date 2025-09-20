Meet the ‘brain rot’ generation that toppled the government in Nepal

They are called the ‘brain rot’ generation—addicted to memes, short videos, and endless scrolling. Political elites dismiss them as apathetic, glued to their phones while the country’s problems piled up. But last week in Nepal, this so-called brain rot became a force that toppled the government.

From TikTok clips exposing the extravagant lives of politicians’ children to Discord servers coordinating marches and VPNs bypassing social media bans, young Nepalis turned the tools of their digital lives into instruments of political power. We spoke to protesters, organisers and on-the-ground witnesses to capture the reasons and the spirit behind what is now called the September 8 uprising of Nepal.

Though some trace the revolt to a school student’s speech in March 2025 when 16-year-old Avishkar Raut declared that Nepali youth would no longer be silent, the anger had been simmering for years. Avishkar’s TikTok-viral speech about corruption and stolen futures struck a chord, but it was only one of many triggers. “We are bound by the chains of unemployment, trapped by the selfish games of political parties. Corruption has woven a web that is extinguishing the light of our futures,” he had said.

Thousands of young people were leaving Nepal for work, families were breaking apart because of migration, and corruption was seen as the glue holding the whole system together.

#NepoKids: The spark

The immediate trigger came in an unlikely form: the viral photo of the son of a minister standing next to a Christmas tree made entirely of Louis Vuitton and other luxury brand boxes. In a country where one in four people live in poverty , the photo became the perfect symbol of a system rotten with nepotism. Posts spread quickly under hashtags like #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal and #NepoKids across TikTok, Instagram, and Discord. Some videos garnered over a million views, sparking outrage and conversation that quickly turned into action.

For 25-year-old Tanuja Pandey, one of the protest organisers, the moment felt inevitable. “The Gen Z community of Nepal had already been following similar trends in the Philippines and Indonesia,” she said. “When the photo went viral here, that became the tipping point.”

The ban that brought Gen Z to the streets

On September 4, the government led by then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli made a move that would backfire spectacularly: it ordered a shutdown of 26 social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, citing registration non-compliance. With over 40% of the country’s population between 16 and 40 , the move was widely perceived as suppression.

For many young Nepalis, whose social, political, and even economic lives unfold online, the shutdown felt personal. Nepal’s economy runs on migration: more than 8% of its citizens work overseas, and the money they send back accounts for a third of the country’s GDP, one of the highest remittance rates in the world. For families split across continents, WhatsApp and Facebook aren’t just apps, they are lifelines. To cut them off was to sever conversations between parents and children, husbands and wives, siblings scattered in Gulf countries and Malaysia.

“The ban was like pulling the plug on daily life,” said Sunita, 27, whose brother works in India. “My mother talks to him on WhatsApp every night. Suddenly, they put a stop to that. We felt that the government was cutting us off from our families.”

At the same time, opportunities at home were drying up. Young people faced the impossible choice of leaving the country or staying behind with little promise of a future.

“That was the final straw,” said Anish Rai, 24, a Kathmandu-based computer science graduate who posts under the Instagram handle Chamlinganis. “We already knew our leaders were corrupt, but when they tried to censor us, it felt like they were taking away our freedom to even speak.”

From screens to the streets: Mobilising a generation

Within hours of the ban, youth across the country began finding workarounds. VPNs allowed them to bypass restrictions, and private networks on Discord and Telegram became the new town squares.

As Tanuja pointed out, “The government was posting updates and announcements on the very platforms they blocked. So basically they were using social media illegally too.”

The lead-up to September 8 was a mix of careful planning and improvisation. Even amid chaos, the organisation was decentralised. There were no formal leaders; decisions emerged from consensus or as close as possible to a consensus in a digital forum buzzing with thousands of voices. Discord moderators, some barely out of high school, found themselves acting as de facto coordinators, passing suggestions from the server to those on the ground.

“Things happened very quickly,” said a 22-year-old from Kathmandu who participated in the Discord discussions and didn’t want to be named. “It often felt like a random social media call, but it worked. Everyone was trying to do their part.”

Priyanka Bhatt, a 21-year-old social media influencer with 14,000 followers, shifted from lifestyle videos to documenting the protests. “We are always called the unhinged generation. But this time, that energy actually meant something. We were angry, we were scared, but we were also standing up for our country,” she said.

Mamata Tamang, 18, who just cleared class 12, described her own decision to join the protest. “The social media ban was so sudden. I didn’t even know about it at first,” she said. “But people were talking online – about corruption, about politicians’ lavish lifestyles while ordinary Nepalis struggle. I decided to participate on both days of the protest.”

