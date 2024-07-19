Massive global IT outage hits banks, airports, supermarkets – and a single software update is likely to blame

Computer systems across Australia and overseas have failed this afternoon after an update was pushed out by global security software provider CrowdStrike.

The software affected by the update appears to be the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which is installed by businesses or other organisations on desktop computers and notebooks to provide security monitoring.

What’s happening?

The software failure has caused a major IT outage affecting organisations across Australia and around the world. The websites of the Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, the ABC and many others have been affected, according to crowdsourced outage reporting website DownDetector .

The big four banks, Telstra and major media organisations including the ABC and Foxtel have had services go offline. Customers are not able to use EFTPOS to pay for goods and services in many businesses.

Telstra has reported that the Triple Zero Emergency Call service is still operating as normal.

How bad is it?

DownDetector currently shows that a large swathe of Australian businesses are experiencing some form of outage brought on by the software failure.