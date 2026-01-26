Massive fire at dry food warehouse on Kolkata outskirts, six feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at a dry food warehouse in the Anandapur area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata in the early hours of Monday, with six people feared trapped inside.

The blaze erupted around 3 a.m. and has been raging for several hours, with firefighters yet to bring it fully under control. Twelve fire engines have been deployed to extinguish the flames.

The warehouse, located in Nazirabad under the Anandapur area, primarily stored dry packaged food items and bottled soft drinks. Thick black smoke has engulfed the area, and the intensity of the fire has not reduced even after seven hours.

According to locals, several workers were on night duty at the warehouse when the fire broke out. Their whereabouts remain unknown, and families fear they may be trapped inside.

Fire department officials said they received the alert around 3 a.m. and rushed to the spot immediately. However, they declined to confirm the status of the workers, stating that details would only be clear after the fire is extinguished.

A relative of one of the missing workers told reporters, “My son-in-law was working the night shift at the warehouse. He called me around 3 a.m. and said, ‘Save me.’ We rushed here, but couldn’t find anyone. The fire is still burning, and officials say nothing can be confirmed until it is put out.”

A warehouse worker said, “Three of our colleagues are trapped inside. The last time we spoke to them, they said they were trying to break through a wall to escape. After that, we lost contact.”

Another source claimed that a total of six workers were on night duty and all remain missing.

Fire officials said all goods stored in the warehouse are believed to have been gutted. The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

A fire brigade official stated that the residential building located behind the warehouse was evacuated promptly. “There were around 100 residents. All of them have been rescued. However, those inside the warehouse could not be reached. Their mobile phones are now switched off,” the official said.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said, “There are two warehouses in that area -- one belonging to a well-known momo company and the other to a catering firm. The fire department is at work, and the situation is being closely monitored. Efforts are on to bring the fire under control.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.