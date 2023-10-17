SC reiterates validity of trans heterosexual weddings, no guidelines laid

In a setback to queer rights, a division bench of the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday, October 17, refused to grant marriage equality to LGBTQIA+ individuals. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, gave a split verdict where the majority opinions were delivered by Justices Ravindra Bhatt, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha who said that queer persons have the right to cohabitation, but conferring legal status to a civil union can only be enacted through a law passed by Parliament. However, in a win for transgender rights, Justice Chandrachud said that in a heterosexual relationship, a transgender person can register their marriage with their partner under the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

While delivering the judgement, the CJI said that since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship, a union between a transman and a transwoman or vice versa can be registered under the SMA. “If a transgender person wishes to marry a heterosexual person, such marriage will be recognised by default as one would be a man and the other would be a woman. A transgender man has the right to marry a woman, a transgender woman has the right to marry a man, and a transgender woman and transgender man can also marry, and if not allowed, it will violate the Transgender Persons Act,” the Justice said.

Advocate Aravind Narrain, who worked closely on the case with Akkai Padmashali and Uma, the petitioners from Karnataka, told TNM that this is a big moment for transgender persons. Up until now, the only legal precedent supporting transgender marriages is a 2019 Madras High Court verdict where the court had directed the authorities to register a marriage solemnised between a man and a transwoman. “The Supreme Court’s recognition is the law of the land, so it is very important. It recognises transgender people's voices and gives their concerns visibility,” he said.