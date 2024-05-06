Marathwada: In Modi govt’s farm income success stories, ‘fake’ pics and ‘invisible’ women

“This is not a picture of our farm. It seems to be lush green while our farm is arid, and doesn’t yield this much.”Sitting outside a temple in Marathwada region’s Dharashiv district, Sakharbai Sagur seems shocked to be counted among a government institute’s 75,000 success stories of farmers whose income had doubled between 2016-17 and 2020-21.These are in a booklet published in 2022 by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research, with a foreword from Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, to mark 75 years of Independence – or India’s entry into the Amrit Kaal according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It appeared to validate the PM’s promise in 2016 to double farm income by 2022, pointing to a policy push and a location-specific strategy implemented through the council’s Krishi Vigan Kendras, or farm science centres, and has been mentioned several times.But Newslaundry had earlier reported on how the ground realities were in stark contrast to the booklet’s claims in several case studies. And while touring other states to explore the developing story on farm income, we met Sakharbai Sagur, a farmer in her sixties from Barul village of Tuljapur tehsil, in the shadow of the Balaghat mountains, in a district infamous for farm suicides – it had recorded 717 such deaths between 2017 and 2022..‘No land in my name’ The booklet has got most of the specifics about her wrong, says Sakharbai. Her age, her crops, her income, or even that she purportedly owned two Holstein Friesian cows – a high-yielding exotic breed central to the White Revolution – which produced 3,600 litres of milk annually. The booklet says she is aged 27 years, younger than her two sons; that she cultivated 27 quintals of soybean in 2016-17 and 29 quintals in 2020-21, that her income surged from Rs 67,170 to Rs 1,47,170 during this period, and that she had four acres of land. “This all seems to be a lie. I don’t have any land in my name. My family has around 15 acres of land and we have never earned a gross income of more than Rs 1 lakh in the last 10 to 15 years…I have four cows of Indian breed and…they have not produced 3,600 litres of milk…I generally take care of home and work on the farm occasionally. My husband, two sons, and daughter-in-laws look after farming. It’s not possible to produce so much money…our farms are dry and don’t have water,” she said. Farmers’ income is a contentious subject in India, with the official figures showing only a gradual improvement. And since 2020, farmers have upped the ante for a law guaranteeing minimum support price for their crops. After PM Narendra Modi promised to double farm income by 2022, the Ashok Dalwai Committee was set up in April 2016. It estimated the average annual income of each farmer family at the national level in 2015-16 as Rs 96,703, or around Rs 8,058 per month, and set the target for 2022-23 at Rs 2,71,378 or Rs 22,610 per month. This committee said a farm income growth rate of 10.4 percent per annum was required to meet the target. But the numbers suggest the government has lagged behind. In September 2021, the National Statistical Office’s Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Holdings of Households in Rural India 2019 report pegged the average monthly income for each agricultural family at only around Rs 10,218 between July 2018 and June 2019. The ICAR booklet names 4,049 farmers from Maharashtra. These include 13 women farmers from Barul village. Newslaundry met six of them while the remaining were busy attending wedding ceremonies in the tehsil. ‘This is not my photo’ Unlike Sakharbai, who occasionally works on a farm, Gulshanbi Shaikh or her family lack any connection to farm earnings. “I am not a farmer and I work as a volunteer in Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission,” the 45-year-old said with a smile. But the ICAR booklet claims she has three acres of land, one cow of the Marathi breed Khillar in 2016-2017 and three HF cows in 2020-21, and a surge in income from Rs 59,200 to Rs 1,20,600 through milk and soybean and sorghum production during the period of the study. “I have never had any cow with me in the past 10 years... I don't hold any kind of land in my name. My husband is a school bus driver…Only my father-in-law has land and he has also leased it out for farming. This entire thing is false. I don’t know where they got all this wrong information from.” On a picture of a woman posing with her face covered, published in the ICAR booklet with Gulshanbi’s name, she said “this is not me”. ‘It’s not possible to have a good crop without water’ Listed as a “successful farmer”, 50-year-old Surekha Sagar, according to the ICAR, has three acres of land, an increase in income from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and a surge in her harvest – from 17 quintals of soybean to 18 quintals, and from 6 quintals of pigeon pea (tur) to 9 quintals. But Surekha says it’s “not possible to have a good crop without water” and “we have a 3.5 acre dry farm”. “The highest we can earn through crops is around Rs 30,000. We cultivate not more than five to eight quintals of soybean, pigeon pea not more than half quintal, and groundnut around half a quintal. Even if you add up earnings from two seasons, the gross income will not surpass Rs 50,000 and the net income is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 every year.” Surekha has around 7 quintals of soybean stored in her home and is waiting for the prices to increase. “The rate is around Rs 4,000 per quintal. We are waiting for it to rise to Rs 5,000.” Dharashiv, formerly known as Osmanabad, has agriculture as the primary occupation, with kharif bajra and rabi jowar as the main crops, accounting for 53 percent of the gross cropped area. Names of women, for land owned by men Meanwhile, Lakshmi Kumbhar, a 30-year-old named among farmers in Barul, said that even the net income of Rs 8,12,500 the booklet claimed she had in 2016-17 – before it “doubled” – was higher than what she earns in three years. “Do you think it's possible to earn so much money by farming on 2.5 acres of land,” she asked in surprise. According to ICAR’s data, Lakshmi sold 19 quintals of soybean, 15 quintals of sorghum and 3,200 litres of milk from two Deoni cows in 2016-17. In 2020-21, she traded 20 quintals of soybean, 16 quintals of sorghum, and 3,500 litres of milk produced by two Holstein Friesian cows. “The agricultural land belongs to my father-in-law, who, along with my husband, does farming. I don’t have any cows; they existed some eight years ago… I help my family during cultivation. The input cost of soybean goes up to as much as Rs 20,000 and the final production fetches up to around Rs 35,000. So on average we make a net income of Rs 15,000. If we consider the second crop of sorghum, it gives a net income of Rs 10,000. Overall, in a year, we have a net income of not more than Rs 25,000. How is it possible to have a net income in lakhs?” Newslaundry then met Girija Sonawane, a 35-year-old villager, who, according to ICAR, has three acres of land, and saw a rise in soybean yield from 24 to 27 quintals, an increase in milk production from 800 litres through one buffalo to 1,700 litres from two, with her income increasing from Rs 61,000 to Rs 1,45,950 during the period of the ICAR data collection. But she said her net income is less than even the figures for 2016-17. “The land belongs to my parents where me and my husband do farming on lease. We gave one portion of the entire crop to them. Our net income…has never gone beyond Rs 50,000…As we have a dry farm, we have a net income around Rs 20,000 to 30,000.” Savita Salpe, a 42-year-old farmer, also denied the ICAR booklet’s claims. Her income, according to the institute, rose from Rs 94,900 to Rs 2,11,600 with the rise in yields – from 16 quintals of soybean to 18 quintals, from three quintals of green gram to 4 quintals, from 16 quintals of sorghum to 18 quintals, and from 3,500 litres of milk to 7,000 litres. “If I was earning Rs 2 lakh on my own, I would have gone and stayed in a bungalow. In 2016-17, it was my father-in-law who used to look after farming. I had not even started farming then. How can they say that I used to earn a certain amount of money that year? This all seems to be fake.” ‘Errors’, ‘villagers want to take benefits of schemes’ Omkar Dikshit, block anchor, Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission, Tuljapur, said there “seems to be a mistake in data”. “We don't know who has sent it to ICAR but there are definitely errors in it.” The ICAR’s report is based on inputs given by “experts” from KVKs. The first KVK was launched in 1973 in Puducherry, and over the next five decades, branched out into a network of 731 such centres across the country. KVKs have in the past come under criticism over performance and evaluation related issues, but have also been praised for their role in giving an impetus to agricultural growth. In 2016, the Modi government had decided to set up one KVK in each Indian district. Newslaundry sent a questionnaire to Himanshu Pathak, director-general of ICAR. This report will be updated if he responds. When we reached out to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tuljapur, which was entrusted by the ICAR to help farmers double their income, its head Sachin Suryavansi did not seem to have clear answers to the arrears. “In Maharashtra, women don’t have land in their names but they do work on the farms. Actually I was on leave for the last three years. I will check the data and will let you know later.” “People in villages don’t tell their original income as they want to take benefits of all government schemes. They don’t even tell us.” But a day after Newslaundry spoke to Suryavanshi, we received a phone call from a woman we had interviewed in Barul. She said KVK officials were making inquiries about “women who spoke to the media”. The officials allegedly asked the women if they “spoke anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. Seema Kulkarni, an activist working for women farmers and the head of Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch, said the government’s claims about women farmers were far from reality as women farmers were “invisible”, with government policy aimed at landed farmers, citing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi as an example. “Women farmers actually don’t have recognition as farmers; they don’t have ownership of assets. The periodic labour force data of NSSO clearly shows that more than 75 percent of rural female workers are involved in agriculture. In Maharashtra, the figure is more than 80 percent. But despite that they don't have a right over resources. They don't have land in their names. They don't have any kind of recognition. They are basically invisible. So on what basis the government is claiming that they have doubled their income when they don't even have a proper policy to the population who is actually managing the agriculture?".